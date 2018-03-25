Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

EMERALD State High School took part in National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence last Friday, March 16.

The day is Australia's key anti-bullying event for schools and in 2018, schools were called to imagine a world free from bullying, and to share their big ideas.

Emerald State High School teacher Peter Sanson said it was important to join with all schools around the state to make a stand.

"Emerald State High chose to participate in the event as the Queensland government encouraged 100% participation from Queensland state schools,” Mr Sanson said.

"As the only state high school in Emerald, it was important that as a school we demonstrated that bullying has no place in our school community.”

The school used the 'no way' bullying campaign as their focus for the week, providing students with information in relation to bullying and the various ways the school manages and addresses the issue.

They also created a 'positive tree', giving students the opportunity to write positive messages against bullying, tying it on the tree for peers to read.

Mr Sanson said the week engaged all ages to make them aware of the steps they can take to combat bullying in the school grounds.

"It is important that students know and understand what behaviour constitutes bullying and how students can report bullying behaviour in school,” he said.

"It gives them ownership in relation to saying 'no way' to bullying at Emerald State High School.

"By engaging students from both senior and junior school it symbolised the school's solidarity against bullying.”

Junior school captains Charli Ryan and Paxton Hayes both recognised the importance of promoting awareness around bullying and how to ensure everyone feels comfortable at school.

"It is an important day to recognise and promote awareness about bullying, to let students know that it's not okay to bully or make others feel uncomfortable,” Charli Ryan said.

Paxton said the day allowed the community to stand together and show that bullying was unwanted at school and across the country.

The students have expressed that No Way bullying Day is a crucial step to stop bullying, by spreading word and letting everyone know that bullying is not ok.