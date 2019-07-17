Taking no shortcuts

FAMILY: My fiance Stuart and I with our two dogs, Bonnie and Prince.

FAMILY: My fiance Stuart and I with our two dogs, Bonnie and Prince. Contributed

Name: Maxine Tognolini

Occupation: Acting principal of Gindie State School

Age: 27

Marital status: Engaged

Children: Two golden retriever fur babies

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

If I could change one thing about the world I would make people more empathetic. If we all had the ability to understand and share the feelings of another than the world would be a more peaceful place and things such as bullying would not exist.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

When I was a kid, I always wanted to be a teacher. I loved the idea of helping people to achieve their goals. I am lucky enough to say that my job as a teaching principal is my greatest accomplishment in life.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

If I was ruler of the world, the law I would pass is for everyone to have access to free education and free health care!

What is the best advice you have ever received?

To work hard for the things you want in life, shortcuts don't always make you a winner.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

Depending on the situation, I can range from an energetic child at a birthday party to grandma on the couch with a cup of tea.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Travelling! I love to travel!

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

I grew up on the Sunshine Coast, so a lot of my childhood was spent camping at the beach with my family. We had a holiday home at Tinnanbar on the Fraser Coast and would spend a lot of time there fishing and swimming. Fishing is something that I used to do a lot when I was younger, and don't do much of now, so it is a childhood memory I fondly look back on.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Laughter!

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

If I could be transported back in time I would go back to the 60/70s when rock and roll was good, milk bars were the place to hang out with friends and I could hang out with the young version of my parents.

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

It is hard to just name three!

My three sisters (as a collective) - they are all so different, but so important to me. Even though we all live apart now, we talk every day!

My mum - who is my number one fan. Thank you for always supporting me!

My dad - who is no longer here, but taught me to work hard, be patient and how to fish!