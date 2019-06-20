Talking about mental health

SAFE TALKS: Rosemary Dale, Sara Jeppesen from Comet River Social Association, Deborah Tinker and Tim Saal from Rural and Remote Mental Health with students from Marist College at the Safe Talk workshops.

SAFE TALKS: Rosemary Dale, Sara Jeppesen from Comet River Social Association, Deborah Tinker and Tim Saal from Rural and Remote Mental Health with students from Marist College at the Safe Talk workshops. Contributed

EARLIER this year, Comet River Social Association pledged to use the thousands of dollars raised at the Comet Bare All Charity Ball to host mental health workshops throughout the region.

More than $16,000 was raised from the night's silent auction alone. As a result of the ball's success, the first lot of workshops kicked off in Emerald last week at Marist College.

Delivered by Tim Saal from Rural and Remote Mental Health, Marist College is now one of only three schools in Australia that Rural Minds has worked with and delivered Safe Talk workshops at.

Comet River Social Association member Sara Jeppesen said it was great to see the students so engaged in the training.

"Something that has stuck with me from the Safe Talk workshop is, through increasing awareness and education around suicide and mental health amongst the people in our district, we are strengthening and reducing the holes of the safety net within our community,” Ms Jeppesen said.

"As a committee we are proud to see our local district benefit directly from the community fundraising efforts through the Comet Bare All Charity Ball.”

The sponsored community workshops will be held throughout the Central Highlands during the coming week.

On July 5, Mr Saal and his colleague Debbie Smith from Chinchilla will deliver a Rural Minds workshop in Alpha from 5.30pm, before moving on to Capella on July6 from 10.30am, Comet on July 6 from 5.30pm and Springsure on July 7 from 10.30am.

The fully funded workshops will cover topics ranging from anxiety, depression and suicide to strategies to help maintain mental health.

The workshops are a casual, family-friendly event with a barbecue lunch or dinner provided.

For more information or to register for the workshops, email Debbie Smith via debbiesmith@rrmh.com.au.

Mr Saal and Ms Smith will return to the region in November to train local residents in the delivery of the Rural Minds workshop and the ASIST program.