Final Eurovision contestants named

TANIA Doko, Ella Hooper and Alfie Arcuri are the final contestants to potentially represent Australia at Eurovision this year.

Doko and Hooper front bands Bachelor Girl and Killing Heidi respectively, while Arcuri won The Voice in 2016.

Doko revealed she only signed on last week, after initially pitching a song she'd written for someone else to perform, only to be asked if she'd want to sing it herself.

The song will be unveiled on February 1.

Doko is now based in Sweden and has written for former Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow.

Her potential Eurovision song was originally pitched to Jennifer Lopez.

Ella Hooper is ticking Eurovision off her bucket list. Pic: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

"It was close to being recorded by J-Lo Baz Luhrmann was looking to it for The Get Down too. This song has had many incarnations and lives, it was written five years ago, so I've re-written the lyrics so I relate to it more now. It's the gift that keeps on giving. It's never found the right home. Maybe I was always the one that was supposed to release it."

Hooper said the lure of Eurovision was too much to resist.

"I want to keep doing things that surprise myself and this is one of them. It's something I never thought I'd do. As with everything I've been doing the last few years, I never thought I'd get Killing Heidi back together, I never thought I'd be competing to be in Eurovision. It ticks my 'Never thought I...' list.

Former Voice winner Alfie Arcuri. Pic: Supplied

Bachelor Girl's Tania Doko. Pic: Brianne Makin



"Music is meant to be fun, I don't see it as a competition. I think you can see from the way I've been releasing solo music since Killing Heidi, I certainly don't do it to be top of the pops or to have the most streams or whatever. I just love it as an adventure. I'm so lucky to be able to treat it as an adventure."

The final three contenders will join Kate Miller-Heidke, Courtney Act, Mark Vincent, Sheppard, Electric Fields, Aydan and Leea Nanos at the Eurovision - Australia Decides event on SBS on February 9.