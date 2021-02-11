Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics have been called to a Tannum Sands residence after reports a man has drilled through his hand. FILE PHOTO.
Paramedics have been called to a Tannum Sands residence after reports a man has drilled through his hand. FILE PHOTO.
News

Tannum Sands man drills through own hand

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 5:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.55PM: A man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly drilling through his hand at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics attended to a man at a private residence at Tannum Sands after he suffered an injury to his hand following an incident with a power tool.

It is understood the man is 54 years old and the incident occured at a residence in Stephens Court.

“Paramedics transported a man to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after treating a hand injury,” the spokeswoman said.

INITIAL REPORT: 5.10pm Paramedics have been called to a Tannum Sands residence after reports a man in his 50s has drilled through his hand.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Tannum Sands just before 5pm.

The spokeswoman said two paramedics were on the scene.

More to come.

gladstone gladstone observer queensland ambulance service tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $4.5m Callide power station upgrade increases reliability

        Premium Content $4.5m Callide power station upgrade increases reliability

        News Upgrades designed to increase flexibility of Callide power station in times of peak electricity demand.

        Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Premium Content Ex-pilot faces court for drink-driving after COVID job loss

        Crime The court heard he “suffered significant depression and has been drinking...

        New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        Premium Content New Gel Blaster laws carry penalties up to seven years jail

        News Queensland is the only state in Australia where Gel Blaster owners don’t have to...

        Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Premium Content Popular CQ business closes after facing ‘toughest’ year

        Business Business owner thanks staff and customers after announcing the closure.