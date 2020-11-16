Taps, toilet and tip management earns CQ council top prize

Mayor Anne Baker said the Isaac Regional Council won the Queensland Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia environment and sustainability award for its management of water, waste and wastewater. Picture: Daryl Wright

MANAGING the taps, toilets and tips in a council area the size of Tasmania is no small feat, and this unique challenge has earned Isaac Regional Council a prestigious statewide award.

The council won the Queensland Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia environment and sustainability award for its management of water, waste and wastewater.

Mayor Anne Baker said the victory belonged to the council workers.

“I am proud of the council staff who have implemented new procedures in dealing with water, waste and wastewater, and to receive this highly-prized statewide award demonstrates their initiative and hard work have been acknowledged by their peers,” Cr Baker said.

She said the council in 2017 started developing an integrated management system for its essential water, wastewater and waste services.

Cr Baker said over three years the council had achieved its vision of a service meeting Australian and global standards.

“The integrated management system saw a streamlined approach taken to doing business by reducing duplication of documentation, implementing systematic processes and ongoing monitoring of targets and objectives,” Cr Baker said.

Cr Baker said the new system provided a road map for improvement and efficiency.

“(It) is helping drive a significant change in culture, processes and enhanced delivery of products and services to the community,” she said.

