Alleged Ipswich bikie claims club insignia military badge

An alleged Ipswich bikie busted wearing a pin bearing club insignia en route to an outlaw motorcycle gang event at the Gold Coast has claimed in court the offending item was a military badge worn for good luck.

North Ipswich motor mechanic Glenn Trevor Statham, 65, who Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard is a "confirmed member" of OMCG Odin's Warriors, according to police prosecutor Snr Const Jeanette Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a single charge of wearing a prohibited item in public.

The offence occurred the morning of August 19, 2019 at Stapylton outside the Gem Hotel.

Odin's Warriors were having a known event in the vicinity and as such police were performing stationary licence checks at the hotel's service station.

Ipswich North bikie Glenn Trevor Statham, 65, a confirmed member of Odin's Warriors Motorcycle Club, a designated OMCG. Picture: Facebook

Statham was pulled over on his Harley Davidson for a check when police noticed a "six to seven centimetre brass pin" bearing Odin's Warriors' cross-axe logo.

Police prosecute Snr Const Jeanette Mitchell told the court that "only fully patched or probational members can wear" items such as this.

The court heard Statham handed over the pin but claimed it was the symbol of an "old Australian Army unit" which was purchased on eBay and worn for good luck.

It was submitted on Statham's behalf the offence was "technical but unintentional" and he had eBay emails from 2017 proving the purchase.

The court heard the matter had been set for hearing, but Statham changed his plea to guilty when another person charged on the same day and location with the same offence had been found guilty by a magistrate after entering a not guilty plea.

Statham, who has no criminal history, was fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.

