Taxi driver injured in alleged road rage crash

A maxi taxi and another van come to rest in a cane field after they side swiped each other in the 100km overtaking zone on the Bruce Highway north of Gordonvale. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A maxi taxi and another van come to rest in a cane field after they side swiped each other in the 100km overtaking zone on the Bruce Highway north of Gordonvale. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A TAXI driver was allegedly assaulted by another driver following a collision with a van on the Bruce Hwy south of Cairns.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Toyota Hiace taxi and a white Hyundai iLoad opposite Sugar Research Australia on the Bruce Hwy outside Gordonvale about 1.30pm yesterday.

Cairns police Senior-Sergeant Matt Stevens said the two drivers were heading northbound on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gordonvale in the 100km/h dual carriageway when they allegedly sideswiped each other, going off the road and into a cane paddock.

The driver of the taxi was taken to Cairns Hospital with head injuries. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN.

The taxi driver, a 33-year old man, got out of the vehicle to talk to the other driver and was allegedly assaulted.

He was taken to Cairns Hospital, where he was in a stable condition with head injuries.

Sen-Sgt Stevens said police were calling for witnesses to the incident, which occurred at 1.25pm.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Policelink," he said.

It is understood police spoke with witnesses at the scene and the 38-year-old driver of an iLoad van.

Police have said investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN.

Sen-Sgt Stevens said investigations were ongoing and no charges had been laid.

Cairns Taxis chairman Layne Gardiner said road rage was becoming more common, with taxi drivers often bearing the brunt of it.

"You see it a lot with the aggressive nature of drivers, people cutting people off," he said.

"There's a lot of people who need to take a deep breath."

Mr Gardiner said Cairns Taxis would assist police with the investigation.

This is the second alleged road rage incident in Cairns this week, following an incident at Toogood Rd, Woree on Monday in which a 33-year old Brinsmead cyclist was allegedly assaulted by a driver after a verbal altercation.

The driver, a 31-year-old Townsville North man, voluntarily attended the Cairns Police Station on Wednesday morning and will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on December 20, where he is expected to face a charge of common assault.