Taxpayer cost of hosting AFL grand final remains a secret

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Sep 2020 12:54 PM
Taxpayers are being kept in the dark about how much they've shelled out to help secure the AFL grand final.

The State Government again refused to reveal how much Queensland paid, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles hiding behind commercial in confidence today.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been tight-lipped when asked to reveal the cost to taxpayers for hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Dan Peled
"I understand those negotiations are commercial in confidence but what I understand is also that the modelled economic contribution is much greater than the contribution that we've made to the cost of putting the final on," he said when asked whether the costings would be released before the Government goes into caretaker mode.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles also refused to answer questions on the cost of hosting the AFL grand final. Picture: Peter Wallis
"I think all Queenslanders want to make sure that we do a really good job of this.

"We're custodians of a very, very special day for Victorians and we want to make sure that we do a really good job, that we take care of it for them."

The Courier-Mail today revealed Queensland's bid came in millions cheaper than other states.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also refused to reveal the costings yesterday, hiding behind commercial in confidence.

"This happens for a whole range of events," she said.

Originally published as Taxpayer cost of hosting AFL grand final remains a secret

