Taylor Swift debunks wild internet rumour

Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label

Taylor Swift has addressed rumours she's set to release a third surprise album.

After shocking her fandom with the release of not one, but two surprise albums this year, speculation went into overdrive she was going to make it a hat-trick.

This theory was fuelled when fans discovered the cover of her July album, folklore, featured the hidden word, 'woodvale'. Swift is notorious for putting easter eggs in her photos, lyrics and music videos.

Can you see the sneaky word?

There she is.



Making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Swift directly debunked the theory that an album called 'woodvale' was about to come out, revealing its feature on the cover was a "mistake".

However, she didn't actually deny a third chapter to the folklore instalment.

"Basically, when I was making folklore I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anyone the album title before it came out," Swift said.

"I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose 'woodvale', wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, 'I don't actually wanna have a title on the album covers,' and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them."



Swift, 31, said evermore - the album she released last week - also had a code name.

"evermore had a code name, it was 'November'," she said.

"But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time, so we learned our lesson."

Swift dropped evermore - her ninth studio album - only five months after the release of folklore, brimming with 15 brand new songs.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," she wrote of the surprise release.

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released."

Originally published as Taylor Swift debunks wild internet rumour