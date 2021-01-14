Menu
A teacher has entered not guilty pleas after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student five times and sending him sexual Snapchats.
Crime

Teacher to fight student sex allegations

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
14th Jan 2021 1:07 PM

A Sydney high school teacher has been committed to stand trial over allegations she repeatedly sexually assaulted a male student and sent him sexual Snapchat messages.

Monica Elizabeth Young has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including five counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child, and denies the boy's claims.

She also faces charges including aggravated incitement of a child to perform a sexual act and two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years old.

Following her pleas at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday the 23-year-old will be arraigned for trial in the District Court later this month.

Ms Young spent a month in custody after her arrest in July last year amid allegations she allegedly assaulted the boy, 14, on five occasions including in her car.

Police will allege in court the teacher was captured on CCTV footage reaching for the boy's groin at a fast food restaurant, and exchanged explicit photos with the child over social media.

A court has previously heard Ms Young allegedly sent him a Snapchat message of her lying in a bed with the caption: "I'm waiting for you".

It will be alleged the offences took place between June 24 and July 6, 2020.

Ms Young was granted bail in the Supreme Court on August 14 after her barrister Ian Lloyd, QC, argued all that the CCTV could prove was that she had been "foolish" in meeting up with the student out of hours.

"She's not charged with being foolish," he said.

"None of the CCTV shows any impropriety on her part towards this complainant. The vision does not show any sexual assault."

Police will allege she "actively pursued" the boy and engaged in a "serious breach of trust" by enticing him into a sexual relationship.

She will be arraigned for trial at the Downing Centre District Court on January 29.

Originally published as Teacher to fight student sex allegations

