Teacher’s disturbing child porn excuse

WARNING: Disturbing content

A former teacher at a Sydney boys' school said he viewed thousands of disturbing child abuse images to delve "deeper into the psychology" of the fictional main character of his book.

But a judge didn't buy it.

Reinier Jessurun was jailed at Downing Centre District Court today for a maximum term of 18 months with a fixed non-parole period of nine months after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse material and using a carriage service to transmit child pornography.

The 54-year-old put his hand on his chin and shifted in the dock as his fate was determined.

Jessurun taught at Newington College in Stanmore, in Sydney's inner west, until he was arrested in April 2018.

Investigators from the Australian Federal Police child protection operations team conducted search warrants in Stanmore and a studio apartment in Edgecliff, where Jessurun lived.

Officers found 7574 images classified as child abuse material on his laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive, including a significant number of duplicates, according to the agreed facts.

Jessurun also established three Google accounts and one Yahoo account under variations of the name "Natisha Matzkovko" to transmit 37 images over nine days via chat messaging services.

"I admit I've done it, I'm here for full disclosure," he told AFP officers in a recorded interview at the time, adding that he understood he'd behaved "in an illegal way".

Jessurun said he was writing a book and the main character, Natisha, was a woman of Russian heritage aged in her late teens to early 20s.

He stated he created the various email addresses … because he was lonely and because he was trying to develop the fictional character of Natisha Matzkovko," Judge Penelope Hock said as she summarised the facts today.

"He stated that he would go online to a chat room and randomly chat to different people assuming her identity."

Jessurun sent a number of images to other people. He acknowledged there was an element of sexual gratification and also stated "he was delving deeper into the psychology of the fictional character of his book", Judge Hock said.

She said the "bland description" of Jessurun's offending in the agreed facts did not convey "the confronting and disturbing abuse of the children, some of whom were very young".

This meant she had "unfortunately" had to view a sample of the images - "all of real children" - before sentencing him.

"Not only because of the lack of specificity … but also because of the offender's explanation for this conduct," Judge Hock said.

They fell into five illegal categories of the Australian National Victim Image Library and included female pre-pubescent children in various poses, some of whom were completely naked.

The judge said other samples depicted girls in "penetrative sexual activity with adult males" including sexual intercourse, and fellatio.

Reinier Jessurun has been jailed for having child porn.

Another girl, who appeared to be a teenager, was captured in "different bondage poses".

"Having now done so, I am sceptical about the offender's account as for the reasons of his offending," she said, describing them as "shocking" and "particularly disturbing".

Judge Hock said her scepticism arose particularly given Jessurun sent images to people who "clearly had a sexual interest in children".

"The evidence establishes the offender clearly knew what he was doing was wrong," she said.

Jessurun's sentence was backdated to acknowledge the 18 days he spent in custody before he was released on bail. He will first be eligible for parole in May 2020.

"He has of course lost his career and will never again be able to work in his chosen career, at least in respect of teaching children," the judge said.

Judge Hock said there was no suggestion in court documents the criminal activity of Jessurun - "a highly regarded schoolteacher who worked both in Australia and overseas" - had any connection to his work.

This was reiterated today by the headmaster of Newington College, Michael Parker.

"Our students are always the primary concern of the college, and their welfare is above everything we do," Mr Parker said in a statement to news.com.au.

"The college has communicated with parents and counsellors continue to be available to any boys or families who need additional support as a result of this case.

"As someone who believes education is a critically important vocation, I am deeply troubled by crimes such as this.

"They are abhorrent and have no place in society."

In a letter to the court, seen by news.com.au, Jessurun said he was deeply sorry and ashamed and had tried to put his life "back on track" with professional help over the past 14 months.

"Sorry does not begin to explain how truly ashamed I am of what I did," Jessurun wrote.

"I make absolutely no excuse for my conduct, which was abhorrent and inexcusable."