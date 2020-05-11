Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emerald North State School teachers Sarah Hardy and Taylah Fitzpatrick wrote messages on the pavement for their students.
Emerald North State School teachers Sarah Hardy and Taylah Fitzpatrick wrote messages on the pavement for their students.
News

Teachers take positivity to the streets

Timothy Cox
11th May 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME teachers don’t need chalkboards to get a message to their students.

Emerald North State School’s Year 5 teacher Sarah Hardy and Year 3 teacher Taylah Fitzpatrick have been visiting the driveways of school families and leaving messages of encouragement on the pavement.

The idea came to them when, during a walk outside, a colleague saw a message from a student that said Ms Hardy was the student’s favourite teacher.

“We thought, ‘We have to respond to this’,” Miss Fitzpatrick said. “We responded to that one and thought, ‘Why don’t we just do all the kids in our classes?’”

The teachers estimated about 30 families had so far received the chalk message that ‘an amazing ENSS family lives here!’ or that ‘ENSS misses you!’

The gesture was meant to provide an element of positivity during a tumultuous situation at schools for teachers and families alike.

“It’s a very stressful time for everyone,” Miss Fitzpatrick said.

“This is a nice way to bring some encouragement and a smile to the kids and the families’ faces. To let them know we haven’t forgotten about them and we miss them a lot.

“We’re looking to expand it and get other teachers involved as well.”

Ms Hardy said the shift to teaching and learning remotely had “been a learning curve for everyone involved”, but families appreciated efforts to stay in touch as much as possible.

“It’s a been a different experience,” she said, “but we’re calling families as much as we can.

“They’ve emailed us pictures of the kids out with the message saying that it really brightened their day.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our kids again.”

The message from Ms Hardy and Miss Fitzpatrick.
The message from Ms Hardy and Miss Fitzpatrick.

Head of curriculum Kirstine Williams said she thought the messages were “a great initiative”.

“They decided that it was something they really wanted to do for their students because they were feeling concerned for the families that were at home and wanted to extend some kindness out to our school community,” she said.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor’s Left faction has retained its numbers but lost some influence in the Cabinet reshuffle sparked by Jackie Trad’s resignation, according to political insiders.

        CHDC partners with post-mine research company

        premium_icon CHDC partners with post-mine research company

        News It is among 75 groups constituting a project funded by researchers, the mining...

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Coronavirus Qld: CQU set to slash hundreds of jobs

        $50k grant provides new laptops to Blackwater students

        premium_icon $50k grant provides new laptops to Blackwater students

        News Students without home computers or internet will now have access to online learning...