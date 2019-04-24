Teachers tell girl, 5, her dress is too revealing

Emily Stewart's daughter was told to change into a T-shirt by teachers.

Emily Stewart's daughter was told to change into a T-shirt by teachers. Facebook

A furious mum has told how her five-year-old daughter was left mortified after her teacher said her summer dress was too revealing.

Emily Stewart sent little Harmony to school in the spaghetti-strap dress bought for her by her grandmother.

She wore it over a pair of jeans with a thin jumper on top to Hugo Elementary in the US state of Minnesota.

But when Harmony returned home, mum Emily was stunned to find that she had changed into a T-shirt instead.

Teachers allegedly told the girl that she needed "privacy" and made her cover up with the spare shirt.

Airing her outrage on Facebook, Emily wrote: "As a mother, how am I supposed to teach my daughter to love and celebrate her body when she has people telling her she 'needs privacy'.

"Why was her dress looked at as an inappropriate outfit to begin with?"

Emily added that she never thought anyone would think the dress was inappropriate.

The mother went online to vent her frustration. Facebook

According to Harmony, she was told to step out of class and visit the nurse who advised her to "cover her body".

Little Harmony then immediately burst into tears and started "bawling" when her mum asked her what happened.

The girl found the ordeal "super embarrassing" and couldn't work out what she had done wrong, Emily added.

Headteacher Jason Healy told Fox News that the school would be "reviewing their protocols" in light of the episode.

He said: "We are reviewing our protocols at Hugo Elementary.

"The student dress and appearance policy has been an item of discussion this year."

Emily later said she is "excited to see all the changes the school board will be and is currently making to the school dress policy."

This article was originally published by The Sun and has been republished here with permission.