Teaching the teachers

SHARING HIS KNOWLEDGE: Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association president Aaron Kiely is showcasing agriculture to teachers.

SHARING HIS KNOWLEDGE: Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association president Aaron Kiely is showcasing agriculture to teachers. Taylor Battersby

MORE than 100 teachers, educators and industry experts met up last Friday for a tour of the region as part of an annual event to spread the word about the hard work and passion of the Central Highlands agricultural sector.

Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association president Aaron Kiely said the Teach the Teacher day - run by the association in conjunction with Cotton Australia - showcased agriculture in the region.

"This year we took 60 teachers from pre-primary to secondary schools from as far afield as Moranbah to gain a hands-on experience of agriculture,” he said.

Mr Kiely said the excursion included visiting an irrigation property on the west side of Emerald to look at the various methods of irrigation and the machinery used to produce the crops.

"The teachers had a go at starting the irrigation syphons and from there we went to 2PH Farms and had a guided tour of the new automated packing plant for mandarins, limes, lemons and grapes,” he said.

The tour finished at Fairbairn Dam with a Sunwater expert detailing how the dam supplied water for agriculture, mining and towns in the region.

This was followed by a sunset barbecue cooked by the Rotary Club of Emerald.

"Excursions like these are only made possible by the many helpers, industry representatives and sponsors who contribute to the afternoon,” Mr Kiely said.

"It's important to connect with the teachers so they are able to show the younger generation where our food and fibre is produced, where it comes from and how it's used and this includes cotton, citrus and other crops.”

Industry leaders, he said, wanted to showcase "that everything takes hard work to produce and farming is an important role in our region”.

"Australian farmers are some of the best farmers in the world and we're so diverse in the Central Highlands,” Mr Kiely said.

"I think people just need a better understanding and to be shown how passionate farmers are about our industries.”

He said there were many opportunities for studies and employment in agriculture and ag tech, including with drones, automation, agronomy, machinery and robotics.

Mr Kiely, who grows cotton, chickpeas, mung beans, peanuts and corn on 520ha at Deneliza Downs, said the cotton season this year had been average to above average.

"All the early crops have now been harvested showing good quality and yields,” he said.

This season's weather and insect pressure had been "favourable”, however MrKiely said rain was urgently needed after one of the driest summers on record.

"This season saw growers plant based on August water allocations and they partially or fully irrigated from within the Fairbairn irrigation scheme,” he said.

The next cotton planting season begins on August 1 and closes in December.