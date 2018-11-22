Hawkes pin faith in Adkins on Dyslexic

Andrew Adkins on eventual winner Dyslexic heads out to the gates at Rosehill on November 10. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

TEAM Hawkes has rewarded young hoop Andrew Adkins by allowing him to keep the ride on Dyslexic, the stable's best ­winning hope at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

Adkins rode the Foxwedge mare to victory a fortnight ago and she's well placed again in Benchmark 88 grade over 1300m.

Team Hawkes liked the way Adkins used his initiative to adopt Plan B and lead on the four-year-old - a winning move.

"We left him on. We thought 'no, we're not taking a winning rider off' and he rode the horse well last start," Michael Hawkes said on Thursday.

"He rode her 12 out of 10 last start so we decided to give him another chance and she's drawn well in another competitive race. It's a bigger field but she's going great and she's going to be right in the ­finish again."

The team has always had a big opinion of Dyslexic and is trying to win a black-type race with her after her cruel loss to Moss Trip in the James Carr Stakes last autumn.

"She should have already been a Stakes winner last preparation but she didn't have any luck and couldn't get into a Stakes race on Melbourne Cup day because she got balloted out," Hawkes said.

Andrew Adkins was praised for his winning ride on Dyslexic last start. Picture: Getty Images

"She's got above-average ability and she's definitely going somewhere."

Adkins will ride her out of barrier one and look to get a smother in behind the leading pack. She should then be able to unleash her strong finishing sprint.

"She's better off chasing and following something," Hawkes said. "She should be just in behind the speed but she can be adaptive so there won't be any rules, and he's just got to have her where she's comfortable."

Torched makes his debut for Team Hawkes in the opening race, the Golden Gift (1100m). It could be the race of the day, with a number of highly promising ­juveniles going round after great trials.

Torched is one of them and the Zoustar colt won his only trial in Victoria over 800m in a very professional manner.

Brenton Avdulla will ride him out of barrier three.

"I had a decent look at him on Wednesday morning and he's travelled up well," Hawkes said.

"He's done everything right so far. His trial was good at Cranbourne and he can't do much more than he's done at the moment.

"He's still a baby and is still learning but he jumped well in that trial and hit the line well, and, so far so good."

Co-trainer Michael Hawkes is a fan of Dyslexic. Picture: Getty Images

Cardiff ($3), Spaceboy ($3.20) and Tassort ($3.00) head the Ladbrokes market, with Torched going up as an $11 chance.

"It's a hot little field but there are a lot of unknowns as well," Hawkes said.

"You've got to take it on face value what our bloke has done. It looks like there are some handy ones in the race but it's a nice little starting point."

Montrachet was an early $5 favourite for the Benchmark 78 Handicap (1200m) and is second-up after running third two weeks ago behind Falerina.

She's taken natural fitness improvement out of that run and, from barrier six with just 54.5kg on her back, she's primed to peak with Corey Brown on board.

"She put in a good run but probably just wanted to get a bit keen early and was a bit fresh," Hawkes said.

"She probably knocked up in the last 100m but she took great benefit from that and she's improved. A nice barrier is what she's needed and she can be in there just behind the speed. She's definitely improved and will be right in the finish."

Second-up last preparation she ran fourth behind Sambro and Victorem in the Group 3 Hawkesbury Guineas.

"She copped a check and probably should have run second in the Hawkesbury Guineas, but we threw her in the deep end and the older she gets the better she'll be," Hawkes said.

Reflectivity can end the day on a winning note in the last race, a Benchmark 78 (1500m) event, and he too is second-up off a close fifth behind Turnberry. He's drawn out in barrier 15 and Tommy Berry gets the task of finding a comfortable spot on him before they get to the first turn.

"It's disappointing he's drawn so bad, which makes it very difficult, but he's improved off that first-up run," Hawkes said. "We'll have to work but it's a long run to the first turn."