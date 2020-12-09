Team reveal: Warney’s Club 23 Legends are back

I'm putting KFC SuperCoaches on notice.

After a fast finish to BBL09, the Club 23 Legends mean business this summer.

There won't be a repeat of the slow start from last season which ultimately cost us a few rankings spots.

With Mike Hussey (who finished 13th overall in KFC SuperCoach AFL) and Isa Guha in my sights, I've settled on a team mixed with proven T20 talent and some of the rising stars of the shortest format.

Josh Philippe was an easy choice as wicketkeeper after his breakout BBL09, while Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell pick themselves due to Melbourne Stars' Round 1 double.

Dan Christian was under-utilised by Melbourne Renegades last season but will have a big role to play without Tom Curran available early for the Sixers.

Max Bryant is worth a punt at that price as a hard-hitting young opener and I'm certain Chris Lynn is primed for a massive BBL.

Most people think the Heat skipper underperformed last season yet he still finished with 387 runs.

Watch him go big early and prove a bargain at only $131,900.

My initial team had Riley Meredith over Adam Zampa but the Aussie spinner bowled his way into my side in the opening game against India.

Meredith will have to wait until Round 2 when I'll need to swing some big trade moves.

D'Arcy Short should be in all teams, while Zahir Khan and Billy Stanlake are cheap enough to slot in for Round 1 when the Stars play Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

Cameron Boyce has the most wickets of any spinner in BBL history and will have a key role to play for the Renegades again.

With Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green and Ben McDermott on the bench, I've got good flexibility and can field two extra Hurricanes in Round 2.

It stings not picking Rashid Khan - he's the first player I select every BBL.

But it will be worth the wait when he joins the Club 23 Legends for Round 2.

Check out my team below.

SHANE WARNE'S 'CLUB 23 LEGENDS' FOR BBL10

WICKETKEEPERS

Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers) $150,800 WKP-BAT

BENCH

Baxter Holt (Sydney Thunder) $42,000 WKP-BAT

BATSMEN

Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) $185,700 BAT-BWL Round 1 captain

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) $185,000 BAT-BWL

Chris Lynn (Brisbane Heat) $131,900 BAT

Dan Christian (Sydney Sixers) $105,000 BAT-BWL

Max Bryant (Brisbane Heat) $67,800 BAT

BENCH

Ashton Agar (Perth Scorchers) $102,700 BAT-BWL

Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) $89,700 WKP-BAT

BOWLERS

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) $245,200 BAT-BWL

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars) $184,100 BWL

Zahir Khan (Melbourne Stars) $129,900 BWL

Cameron Boyce (Melbourne Renegades) $121,400 BWL

Billy Stanlake (Melbourne Stars) $75,400 BWL

BENCH

Nathan Ellis (Hobart Hurricanes) $113,000 BWL

Cameron Green (Perth Scorchers) $62,500 BAT-BWL

