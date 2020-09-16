Team scores big win in Robinson Cup

The victorious Yeppoon No.1 team (from left) Dave Battalana, Terry Bulger, Phil Wode and Greg Allen. Photo: Contributed

THE Yeppoon No.1 team has claimed the annual Robinson Cup.

Terry Bulger, Phil Wode, Greg Allen and David Battalana proved a winning combination on Mount Morgan’s nine-hole sand green golf course on Sunday.

A total of 176 players from 24 clubs across Central Queensland and Central Highlands teed off in the Cup, the longest-running men’s teams event in Australia.

The event is played over 18 holes, with the three best net scores from each four-member team counting.

Bulger and Wode both had a 65 net and Allen a 70 which gave Yeppoon a combined score of 200.

That put them 10 shots clear of the Wowan No.1 team of Daryl Myles, Phil Moran, Brian Moretti and John Gunzler.

They survived a countback from the Gracemere No.2 team of William Drier, Ray Bianchi, Trevor McFetridge and Andrew Young, who also had a combined net score of 210.

Reigning champions Capella No.2 (George Bridgeman, Geoff Braun, Selwyn Mitchell and Ken Gersbach) finished fifth.

Middlemount’s Aiden Oran with 60 net won the Col Gill Memorial Trophy by three shots from Gracemere’s Trevor McFetridge.

Tieri’s Brendan Smith shot an incredible nine under 63 to win the gross from Yeppoon’s Terry Bulger on 65.

Golf Central Queensland (177) won the annual Steve Taylor’s Central Queensland Inter-Association Challenge against Central Highlands (179).

The annual Rockhampton versus Emu Park Club Challenge went to Rockhampton with 211. Emu Park had 223.

