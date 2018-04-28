Tearing up in dirt battle

CLOSE CALL: Ben Pease and Max Barrass battling it out for the holeshot.

CLOSE CALL: Ben Pease and Max Barrass battling it out for the holeshot. Terry Hill

MOTOCROSS: Emerald Junior Motocross is racing into the season, with their second club day for the year over the weekend.

Sunday, April 22, saw 80 bikes nominated for the local competition.

Sharon Pease, from the Emerald Motocross, said entries were less than usual due to a busy sporting weekend in town, although all riders put in their all.

"Our demo class saw eight riders getting out there having a ball and fine-tuning their skills,” she said.

The next racing meet will be held tomorrow and on Sunday at Middlemount for round three of the Central Queensland Series, which Pease said promised to be a great weekend of racing.

"If anyone is about and looking for an excitement-packed, adrenaline-pumping weekend, this is definitely the place to be,” she said.

Racing will start from 8.30am both days and a full canteen will be available.

For more information visit the Middlemount Junior Motorcross Facebook page.

Emerald's next club day will be held on Saturday, May 12, and the club is always looking for new riders to join the club and try out. For information on how to get into the sport, visit the Emerald Junior Motocross Club Facebook page.