Tears for councillor’s son in highway tragedy

AN active Mareeba community man has "gone too young" after he died following a collision with a vehicle on the Kennedy Highway.

Cole Wyatt, 19, died on Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle about 11.55am travelling east along the Kennedy Hwy, when he had stepped out of his ute to check on it near the Davies Creek Rd intersection.

Tributes have flowed in for the youngest son of Mareeba Shire councillor Lenore Wyatt who is being remembered as "happy young adult."

Moved to tears, Mareeba Shire Council deputy mayor Kevin Davies said he had known Mr Wyatt's family for a very long time.

"He was a great kid, he would do anything for you," Cr Davies said.

"He was involved in the community. He was in theatre groups, he helped out with the Rotary, he was involved at school and everything they did there.

"Everyone's in absolute shock.

"I know Lenore his mother, his father Rob and his two (older) brothers are absolutely devastated , you can't put it into words."

The driver of the other vehicle - a hatchback - was uninjured but taken to Mareeba Hospital and was assisting police with their inquiries.

A police spokesman said it was not yet known how the crash happened, but that one lane of the road was still closed, resulting in long delays.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of this crash or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

