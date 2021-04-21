A man who died of stab wounds in Melton was a loving father of two, with his devastated partner revealing her heartbreak.

The heartbroken partner of a man stabbed to death in Melbourne's west hopes his killer "rots in jail".

A full-scale homicide investigation is underway after Shane Brown, 30, was found dead at a home in Henry St, Melton just before 4pm on Tuesday.

The Kurunjang dad leaves behind two children aged three and three months.

Bianca Kerr told the Herald Sun said she "can't believe" her loving partner was gone.

Shane Brown and his partner Bianca Kerr.

"I would do anything to bring (him) back," she said.

"I will make sure our babies never forget who you are and I know they will live on in you.

"They are so much like you. This isn't fair. We love and miss you so much."

Homicide detectives confirmed they were speaking to a local man over Mr Brown's death on Tuesday.

However charges are yet to be laid.

Ms Kerr said she hoped justice would be served.

"I hope (the killer) rots in jail and gets everything he deserves," she said.

Police at the crime scene on Henry Street in Melton. Picture: Josie Hayden

Homicide squad investigators spent hours combing the crime scene on Henry St.

Significant focus was given to a car parked in the carport of the home.

It was later towed from the scene.

The homicide investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Tears for dad knifed to death in Melton