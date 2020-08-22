Menu
A technical error has meant some COVID test referrals made by some GPs may not have been properly processed.
Health

Technical errors impact COVID tests

by Kasey Wilkins
22nd Aug 2020 11:23 AM
A TECHNICAL error has meant some COVID test requested by Tasmanian GPs were not processed.

State Health Commander Katherine Morgan-Wicks said on Saturday any Tasmanian referred for a COVID test by their GP in the past few days, and has yet to receive further contact, should contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

"A technical error has affected the GP referral system for the Tasmanian Department of Health coronavirus testing clinics, and referrals made between Thursday August 20 and yesterday have been properly processed, and test bookings may not have been made for some patients within the normal timeframes," she said.

"The Department has also notified GPs and requested that they re-process any referrals that may have been affected."

GP referrals to Department of Health testing clinics are the only GP referrals that have been impacted.

"The Department sincerely apologies to any patients who have been affected by this issue, which has now been resolved," Ms Morgan-Wicks said.

kasey.wilkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Technical errors impact Tasmanian COVID tests

