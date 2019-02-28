Tee off for our local first responders this weekend

READY TO GO: Attendees at last year's emergency services fundraiser hosted by Tieri Country Club.

TIERI Country Club's fundraising golf day is back this year, bigger and better than ever.

Event co-organiser Cath Windsor said the day was a way for the community to support their local emergency services and help them secure extra equipment.

"Every (golf course) hole is sponsored by a certain business and then that money goes to CQ Rescue,” she said.

"You just never know in life when something may happen to you, so we've just taken on board to try and support our CQ Rescue.”

Mrs Windsor said two board members from RACQ CQ Rescue, Bill Cooper and Dr Peter Bastable, were also attending the day.

"It means a lot to us because you know that they appreciate what we're doing,” she said.

With the course "looking great” in the lead up to the big day, Mrs Windsor said the day was all about family.

"This year, our local firies are doing a crash simulation. They're going to cut open a car so that people can see what they actually do,” Mrs Windsor said.

"I've sort of promoted that for children to come and see how important it is to wear your seatbelt.

"They're having the fire truck there for children to go through. There will be a jumping castle as well.

"In the afternoon we've got two of our local people, they call themselves Short and Curly, Mark and Robin Lydon, they're going to sing for us.”

Lunch and dinner will be available to purchase on the day, which is being cooked by the local fire fighters.

"The money goes straight to them and the LAC, the local ambulance committee,” Mrs Windsor said.

She said although the event flyer said registrations were due by February 23, everyone was welcome to attend.

"We never knock back anybody.

"They can still register or come over, that's not a drama at all.”

GOOD CAUSE

When: Saturday, March 2

Time: Midday tee off

Where: Tieri Country Club

Cost: $50 per person for 4 ball ambrose