Tee off with a gold medallist

HOPE TO SEE YOU: Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong will attend Future Hope's golf day. Contributed

THE events just keep on coming for local charity Future Hope.

Following its gala night on August 16 - which will feature a three-course meal, live music and auctions and raffles - Future Hope will hold a charity golf day.

On Saturday, August 17, join Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong for a three-person ambrose at Emerald Golf Club.

People who come along to play will even get the chance to compete alongside Mr Armstrong, with two spots on his three-player ambrose team going up for auction. Bids starts at $51.

Ms Walker said Mr Armstrong was "an exceptionally lovely man, a great speaker”.

"He's quite a good golfer I've heard,” she added.

Ms Walker said there was no fundraising goal for the weekend, just a determination to raise as much money as possible for the children who need it.

"It's going to be a really great weekend for Emerald,” she said.

Team registration opens at 10am for a shotgun start at 11am.

The day costs $50 per person and social players are welcome. There will be raffles, auctions and novelty prizes, including a prize for funniest golf attire and best dressed golf cart.

To register, phone the Pro Shop on 4982 1793.