Menu
Login
HOPE TO SEE YOU: Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong will attend Future Hope's golf day.
HOPE TO SEE YOU: Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong will attend Future Hope's golf day. Contributed
News

Tee off with a gold medallist

Taylor Battersby
by
2nd Aug 2019 10:00 AM

THE events just keep on coming for local charity Future Hope.

Following its gala night on August 16 - which will feature a three-course meal, live music and auctions and raffles - Future Hope will hold a charity golf day.

On Saturday, August 17, join Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong for a three-person ambrose at Emerald Golf Club.

People who come along to play will even get the chance to compete alongside Mr Armstrong, with two spots on his three-player ambrose team going up for auction. Bids starts at $51.

Ms Walker said Mr Armstrong was "an exceptionally lovely man, a great speaker”.

"He's quite a good golfer I've heard,” she added.

Ms Walker said there was no fundraising goal for the weekend, just a determination to raise as much money as possible for the children who need it.

"It's going to be a really great weekend for Emerald,” she said.

Team registration opens at 10am for a shotgun start at 11am.

The day costs $50 per person and social players are welcome. There will be raffles, auctions and novelty prizes, including a prize for funniest golf attire and best dressed golf cart.

To register, phone the Pro Shop on 4982 1793.

charity golf day duncan armstrong future hope golf
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Author lends her voice for health

    Author lends her voice for health

    News It's important to encourage people to speak up about mental health, says author.

    Death row dog given a new life

    Death row dog given a new life

    News Community comes to rescue of kelpie no one wanted.

    Future drought fund now a reality

    Future drought fund now a reality

    News Flynn delivers for farmers.

    Meet Central Queensland's trainee of the year

    Meet Central Queensland's trainee of the year

    News Find out how this Emerald man turned gardening into a career