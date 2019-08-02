Tee off with a gold medallist
THE events just keep on coming for local charity Future Hope.
Following its gala night on August 16 - which will feature a three-course meal, live music and auctions and raffles - Future Hope will hold a charity golf day.
On Saturday, August 17, join Olympic gold medallist Duncan Armstrong for a three-person ambrose at Emerald Golf Club.
People who come along to play will even get the chance to compete alongside Mr Armstrong, with two spots on his three-player ambrose team going up for auction. Bids starts at $51.
Ms Walker said Mr Armstrong was "an exceptionally lovely man, a great speaker”.
"He's quite a good golfer I've heard,” she added.
Ms Walker said there was no fundraising goal for the weekend, just a determination to raise as much money as possible for the children who need it.
"It's going to be a really great weekend for Emerald,” she said.
Team registration opens at 10am for a shotgun start at 11am.
The day costs $50 per person and social players are welcome. There will be raffles, auctions and novelty prizes, including a prize for funniest golf attire and best dressed golf cart.
To register, phone the Pro Shop on 4982 1793.