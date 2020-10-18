Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teen, 15, allegedly raided servos at knifepoint

by Luke Mortimer
18th Oct 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have charged a teenage boy who allegedly robbed two Gold Coast service stations at knifepoint.

The 15-year-old boy, believed to be from the Logan suburb of Woodridge, allegedly targeted service stations at Coomera and Labrador between 3.40pm and 9.10pm on Saturday.

The juvenile has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing.

Officers were called to a service station at the intersection of Foxwell Road and Finnegan Way at Coomera about 3.40pm on Saturday.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing. File image.
The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of stealing. File image.

Police believe the boy threatened a worker behind the counter with the knife before he demanded cash and fled the scene.

It's alleged the teenager then hit another service station on Brisbane Road at Labrador just before 9.10pm on Saturday.

Police allege the 15-year-old again threatened a worker with the knife and ran from the area with a small amount of cash.

Officers caught up with the boy and arrested him before charges were laid.

Police were continuing to investigate the armed robberies.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Teen, 15, allegedly raided servos at knifepoint

More Stories

armed robbery crime hold-up servo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ race day attracted 500 patrons trackside

        Premium Content CQ race day attracted 500 patrons trackside

        Horses Race goers followed coronavirus restrictions while giving the small central west club a financial boost.

        Prices keep soaring at CQLX as more record sales are broken

        Premium Content Prices keep soaring at CQLX as more record sales are broken

        Rural ‘It’s very exciting times to be in the agriculture industry’: Rockhampton...

        Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course

        Premium Content Golfer bitten by deadly snake during round on CQ course

        News The player was the second person to be bitten by a snake in the CQ town this...

        Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Premium Content Full list: Political donations our candidates have received

        Politics Every donation for Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin candidates listed...