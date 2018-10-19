Menu
Teen airlifted after highway rollover

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
19th Oct 2018 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

TWO people have been hospitalised as a result of a single vehicle rollover on the Isis Highway at Coalstoun Lakes this morning.

A female teenager has been airlifted by helicopter in a serious but stable condition to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter landed at a school where they were met by the ambulance to transport the teenager to Brisbane.

A male patient was transported by road to Biggenden Hospital.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to scene at 10.13am.

More information to come.

