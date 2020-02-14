Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teen allegedly involved in fatal attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
14th Feb 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has had his bail revoked after he was allegedly involved in an attack which killed an East Lismore man in Ballina last year.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an attack in Ballina.

Emergency services had attended Hill and Park Streets, East Ballina at 8pm on Sunday, December 23, where NSW Ambulance paramedics located Mr Vilkelis-Curas suffering "catastrophic head injuries".

Tyrese Hickling, 19, was arrested and charged on January 9 with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

He appeared before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, where Magistrate Karen Stafford revoked his bail.

Mr Hickling is yet to enter any pleas to the charges relating to Mr Vilkelis-Curas' death but did enter a plea of guilty to a separate larceny charge.

Ms Stafford ordered a brief to be served on April 15 for the matters relating to Mr Vilkelis-Curas' death, where Mr Hickling will appear via video link.

He is also due to appear again before Ballina Local Court for mention on the larceny charge on March 11.

Meanwhile, Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, has been charged with the murder of the Mr Vilkelis-Curas.

Mr Larsen-Tai was refused bail and is expected to return to Ballina Local Court on March 11.

After further inquiries by officers attached to Richmond Police District and Strike Force Tancred, another man, 26, from Ballina, has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

He is due to face Ballina Local Court on February 12 and February 26.

Another man, 22, from Ballina, was also earlier charged with affray over the incident.

ballina crime ballina local court fatal fight jesse vilkelis-curas northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        premium_icon GW3 putting our regions on government agendas

        Opinion Busy 2019 makes way for busier 2020 pushing for Mackay Isaac Whitsunday regions

        Long-serving Isaac councillor reveals plans for future

        premium_icon Long-serving Isaac councillor reveals plans for future

        Council News This year will be one of Isaac councillor’s last in chambers

        Take your club from good to great

        Take your club from good to great

        News Development workshops will be held on Saturday, February 29.

        Romantic spots to check out this weekend

        Romantic spots to check out this weekend

        News Explore what the region has to offer this Valentine’s Day.