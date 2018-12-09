Menu
Login
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Crime

Teen tries to rob Gold Coast servo with hammer

by Talisa Eley
9th Dec 2018 7:13 PM

A HAPLESS thief has botched an armed robbery on the Gold Coast in broad daylight, caught by police after a brief stint on the run.

The 18-year-old man tried to rob the BP service station on the corner of Gilston Rd and Cayuga St in Nerang around 2.40pm today, armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man demanded cash from a staff member, as well as car keys from a female customer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man inside the servo challenged the alleged thief, who ran from the petrol station empty-handed.

He was spotted by a witness nearby and arrested a short time later.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Police expect to charge the man.

crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Italian student's memorable stay

    Italian student's memorable stay

    News A complete experience of "real Australia” from staying in the Central Highlands.

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    News Don't forget to enter for your chance to win big.

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    News Central Queensland children's book go global.

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    News Central Highlands to miss out on much needed rain.

    Local Partners