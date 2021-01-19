Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Crime

Teen arrested for threatening man with knife at Centrelink

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jan 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink.

According to NT Police, the 17-year-old allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a knife just after 3.30pm.

Police attended and found the 17-year-old nearby with a large hunting knife down the front of his shorts.

He was charged with aggravated assault and going armed in public and was bailed to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Centrelink

More Stories

court crime knife crime threatening behaviour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        Premium Content Road remains closed with weir still over its capacity

        News Drivers are urged to use an alternate route while the water levels continue to drop.

        Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        Premium Content Landry disagrees with deputy PM on mining camp quarantine

        News “I’m elected by the people of Capricornia, so I stand up for the people of...

        $5M of funding to support drought declared communities

        Premium Content $5M of funding to support drought declared communities

        Community How groups, clubs and organisations can receive a share in government funding to...

        Blast in underground mine truck sparks statewide safety push

        Premium Content Blast in underground mine truck sparks statewide safety push

        Information Early investigations found non-compliant chemicals were used to charge the...