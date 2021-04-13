Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RA fundraiser has been launched to help Gympie teenager Rykah Burr after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a horror crash at Wolvi.
RA fundraiser has been launched to help Gympie teenager Rykah Burr after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a horror crash at Wolvi.
News

Teen battling for life in induced coma after Wolvi crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
13th Apr 2021 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The family of a teenager who was critically injured in a horror crash at Wolvi on Sunday night has launched a fundraising campaign to help cover his medical and rehabilitation costs.

Rykah Burr suffered life-threatening injuries when the car he was travelling in hit a tree on Vines Rd about 8pm.

Rykah and another man were flown to Brisbane for treatment following the crash, while a third person, a girl, suffered a knee injury and neck pain.

Gabrielle Wallace, the creator of the GoFundMe campaign and Rykah's aunt, said the teenager was now in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.

The campaign has raised more than $1000 since it launched Tuesday morning.
The campaign has raised more than $1000 since it launched Tuesday morning.

"Rykah sadly did not regain consciousness after the accident and due to a severe brain injury remains in an induced coma to allow his body the opportunity to try and heal the damage that has been done," she said.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

"As the accident was unexpected, his family was just not financially prepared.

"The hospital where Rykah is receiving care is two hours away and as the family is rallying behind him 24/7 they have had to seek local accommodation which is quite expensive.

The campaign was created by his aunt, Gabrielle Wallace.
The campaign was created by his aunt, Gabrielle Wallace.

"Those costs combined with travel expenses mean that they will exhaust their on-hand resources within the next few days."

More than $1000 had been raised by the campaign in its first two hours.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Repeat drug offender jailed after blowing second chance

* Family stoush fuels $350 fine for Monkland mother

crash fundraiser gofundme gympie crash gympie people wolvi crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Premium Content ‘Big, big news’: Cop-killer’s chilling warning

        Crime As he unveiled a cache of guns to his best mate, Ricky Maddison declared he was about to “become big, big news”. A day later, he would shoot and kill Senior Constable...

        Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Premium Content Buyers record splurge at 2021 Capricornia Yearling Sale

        Sport Never before in the history of the sale has anywhere close to a million dollars in...

        National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        Premium Content National business opens new store in Central Highlands

        News The new store has created four local jobs and is offering a range of great offers...

        LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: Humbug of global warming, climate change

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.