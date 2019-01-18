Teen carjacking trio no match for GPS, tracker dog

Three teens have been arrested after being tracked down by police using GPS and tracker dogs. Picture: by Patrina Malone

A CAR heist in Alice Springs yesterday afternoon has led to the arrest of three teens.

GPS data and police dog Loki tracked down the three female teens, aged 13, 13 and 16, after they allegedly stole the vehicle from a carpark on Gap Rd about 4pm yesterday.

Police said the joy-riders drove the car west of Alice Springs near Flynn's Grave, and soon after fled the scene on foot.

But with the vehicle fitted with GPS tracking technology, the authorities were soon on their tail, and found the vehicle with relative ease, according to NT Police Superintendent Siiri Tennosaar.

Things didn't get much better for the teen trio, when another form of tracking, courtesy of police dog Loki, was used to locate the girls away from the immediate vicinity of the vehicle.

"After police located the vehicle the three alleged offenders were found a short time later and arrested," Sup Tennosaar said.

A 13-year-old has been released for youth diversion.

A 13-year-old and 16-year-old remain in police custody. Both will be charged for offences such as unlawful use of motor vehicle and other offences.