Teen caught speeding 31km/hr over limit on CQ hwy

Janaya Paige Ebony Port, 18, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to disobeying the speed limit and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence (never held licence).

Janaya Paige Ebony Port, 18, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to disobeying the speed limit and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence (never held licence).

An unlicensed teenager was caught driving more than 30km/hr over the speed limit on a Central Queensland highway.

Janaya Paige Ebony Port, 18, pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to disobeying the speed limit and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence (never held licence).

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police were patrolling the Capricorn Hwy about 4pm on January 15 when they saw a vehicle travelling towards them at 131km/hr, according to the radar.

The highway was a signed 100km/hr zone.

Police intercepted the vehicle and spoke to Port, who was driving.

She said she had just overtaken another vehicle but knew she shouldn’t be speeding.

Port told police she had a learner’s licence but checks revealed she didn’t hold a licence.

Sgt Cramp said she started an application but didn’t complete the process.

Solicitor Samantha Legrady said her client didn’t intend to lie to police about the licence, but she panicked at the time of the offence and said she had a learner’s licence.

Mrs Legrady said Port was sorry for breaking the law.

The court heard Port had no criminal or traffic history.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months. The convictions were not recorded.