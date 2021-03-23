Menu
A Central Queensland teenager faced Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 23.
Crime

Teen caught with viagra in CQ hotel room

Kristen Booth
23rd Mar 2021 4:40 PM
A teenage boy was caught in possession of viagra after smoking marijuana at an Emerald hotel.

Police attended a room at the Emerald Central Hotel about 10.45pm on February 28, where they found Owen Charles Williams, 19, and a female.

The hotel room door was open and a strong smell of marijuana was evident, police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police located a used water pipe in the bin, which Williams said had been used to smoke cannabis, a metal pipe and a metal cone piece.

Sergeant Cramp said Williams told police he had a viagra tablet in his backpack, which his cousin had left in the room earlier.

Police located the blue tablet with no prescription.

Williams pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 23 to possessing utensils or pipes for use and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the 19-year-old had previous drug convictions, but took into account his early plea.

Williams was ordered to a four-month good behaviour bond and to attend a drug assessment session. The convictions were not recorded.

Central Queensland News

