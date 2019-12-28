Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

by Emily Halloran
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a knife at security guards and kicking two police officers in the head at a busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre yesterday.

Police were called to Australia Fair Shopping Centre, on Marine Parade in Southport, at 10.45am.

It is alleged the 13-year-old teen was causing a disturbance and when the centre's security guards became involved, he produced a knife and made threats.

The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden
The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden

Police attended and arrested the boy.

It is alleged while they were putting him into the police car, he became violent and kicked two officers in the head.

The teen has been charged with armed to cause fear, wilful damage, obstruct to police, and two counts of assault to police.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks juvenile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        premium_icon Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        News Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Galilee’, ‘Never Gonna Build That Mine’, and ‘End of Humanity’ – not your average list of Christmas hymns.

        Event orgainsers have 185,000 reasons to celebrate

        premium_icon Event orgainsers have 185,000 reasons to celebrate

        News Gemfest ‘Festival of Gems’ is one of four events in the Capricorn Region to receive...

        Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        premium_icon Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        News Safety ‘not’ on the a-gender: Mining union slams Govt over quota

        Putting people first is top priority

        Putting people first is top priority

        News A Q&A to get to know people in the community