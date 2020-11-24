Teen charged over Sydney school stabbing

A teenager who allegedly stabbed another student at a Western Sydney high school sending the school into two separate lockdowns is behind bars.

There was bloodshed before the morning bell when a 14-year-old boy allegedly knifed his classmate over a schoolyard grudge.

The boy then left the scene leaving the victim, also 14, with stabs wounds to his back and arm. The alleged culprit presented to police on Monday night around 8pm.

A knife on the ground near where the teenager was stabbed today. Picture: Richard Dobson

The 14-year-old was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear in court today.

The incident at Parramatta's Arthur Phillip High forced the school into a second lockdown at 3pm after the student made contact with his classmates.

A pupil who witnessed the alleged attack said he saw the boy swipe his security pass as usual and walk through the school gate on Macquarie St.

About 8.30am on Monday, the other 14-year-old boy arrived and was stabbed in front of other students.

One student said some youngsters were "crying their eyes out" after witnessing the incident.

Police with evidence bags outside the school. Picture: Nick Hansen

A kitchen knife with a black handle and thin metal blade was seized from the school's forecourt. After teachers provided first aid, the victim was transported to The Children's Hospital at Westmead were he was in a stable condition last night.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Monday morning officers knew who they were looking for but were unable to find the boy despite a massive air and ground search.

The school sent a message to parents at 10.21am yesterday saying there had been an "incident involving the police and ambulance" but all students were safe.

Arthur Phillip High School in Parramatta. Picture: Angelo Velardo

Later on Monday, parents were let in through a side gate to collect their children from the doors of the newly built high-rise school and chaperoned them out.

One mother said "I was horrified, it was like, I feel my child is not in a safe environment now".

Police inside the school grounds today. Picture: Richard Dobson

NSW Ambulance inspector Joe Ibrahim said the incident was "every parent's worst nightmare".

"It's absolutely horrific when we respond to jobs like these," he said.

Police on the school grounds. Picture: TNV

Originally published as Teen charged over Parramatta school stabbing

A jumper is seen on the ground as police tape off the scene. Picture: TNV