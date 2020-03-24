Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

More Stories

Show More
crime queensland crime sex crime sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butchers’ customer service keeps people coming back

        premium_icon Butchers’ customer service keeps people coming back

        News Jason and Tracey O’Loughlin’s mantra is ‘quality, value, and service.’

        Humour and storytelling helping black lung sufferers

        premium_icon Humour and storytelling helping black lung sufferers

        Business Campwin Beach author putting smiles on coal faces.

        Golf club celebrates 70th birthday of dedicated member

        premium_icon Golf club celebrates 70th birthday of dedicated member

        News David Terrey has played at the Emerald Golf Club for decades.

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know