Teen charged with drink driving after late-night collision

Two vehicles were badly damaged in a late-night collision at Bundamba on Sunday evening.

AN 18-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday evening following a two-vehicle collision at Bundamba.

The teen, alleged to be drink driving, struck another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Creek St about 10pm.

Paramedics were also at the scene, though no patients required treatment.

Witnesses said they heard the screech of tyres followed by a loud bang seconds later.

"It sounded like it all happened pretty quickly, next thing we knew there were of sirens."

The teen has since been charged with one count of drink driving.

A Queensland Police spokesman could not confirm the young man's alleged BAC reading.

A badly damaged white sedan remained at the scene on Monday.