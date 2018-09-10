Menu
VITAL SERVICE: The Royal Flying Doctor Service will airlift a man to hospital after a crash in CQ.
Breaking

Teen critical after roll-over on CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

A TEENAGER is being airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a car roll-over in Central Queensland this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, around 25km west of Jericho around 9.40am where man was seriously injured.

The man in his late teens was reportedly trapped in the car after it rolled in the Garfield area. He is now free.

He has a serious head injury and is being prepared to at a nearby airstrip to be airlifted.

A QAS spokesman said the Royal Flying Doctors Service will fly him to hospital soon.

It is unknown which hospital the man will be taken to.

More to come.

