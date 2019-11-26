Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.
News

Teen critical after two fall from CBD balcony

26th Nov 2019 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has critical head injuries after he and another teen fell from a balcony during an altercation in the Brisbane CBD.

The pair, one aged 18 and the other 17, fell from the private balcony on Albert Street about 7pm on Monday.

It is unclear how high the balcony was.

One is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the other was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition. 

Police also seized drugs from the scene and have established a crime scene.

More Stories

Show More
cbd falling accident teen falling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of extra 261 Qld schools to get aircon

        premium_icon Full list of extra 261 Qld schools to get aircon

        News Another 261 state schools across southern Queensland will be offered cash to aircondition classrooms and other learning spaces. SEE IF YOUR SCHOOL IS ON THE LIST.

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        The Ripple Effect: A series no parent or teen should miss

        News Four courageous mums, all bound by the grief of losing a child

        Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

        Wet weather expected to bring relief from heat

        News High temperatures and wet weather expected in the Central Highlands.

        27 parents charged over school absences

        premium_icon 27 parents charged over school absences

        News More than 16,000 Queensland students skipping week of school