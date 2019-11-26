Teen critical after two fall from CBD balcony

One of the men is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A TEENAGER has critical head injuries after he and another teen fell from a balcony during an altercation in the Brisbane CBD.

The pair, one aged 18 and the other 17, fell from the private balcony on Albert Street about 7pm on Monday.

It is unclear how high the balcony was.

One is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital while the other was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Police also seized drugs from the scene and have established a crime scene.