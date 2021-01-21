Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Motoring

Teen dies after car veers off road, rolls

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 7:12 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 16 year-old Taranganba teenager has died after a single vehicle crash in Yeppoon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to Vaughan St just after midnight for vehicle crash into a bridge.

Initial police investigations indicate the silver Ford Falcon sedan was travelling south on Appleton Dr near the Fig Tree Creek Bridge before it left the road and rolled.

The teenager was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 18 year-old male driver sustained minor injuries.

A 16 year-old female passenger female had chest and abdominal injuries.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

A third patient was assessed for critical injuries.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or anyone who may have noticed the vehicle in the area around midnight to come forward.

The forensic crash unit are investigating.

editors picks fatal crash yeppoon crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ rugby league carnival a sellout days before kick-off

        Premium Content CQ rugby league carnival a sellout days before kick-off

        Sport Event co-orindator Jamie Simpson: ‘It’s probably going to be one of the most even carnivals yet.’

        ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Premium Content ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Crime Shocked, terrified, scared: “Like a frog jumping from lily pad to lily pad except...

        The appalling things 23 parents did to wind up in court

        Premium Content The appalling things 23 parents did to wind up in court

        Parenting From causing a fatal blast that decapitated his own son to inadvertently allowing...

        ‘We’re full’: Isaac mayor questions COVID mine camp plan

        Premium Content ‘We’re full’: Isaac mayor questions COVID mine camp plan

        Council News Anne Baker speaks out on proposal to move returned travellers