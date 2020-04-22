Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amber Smith has given birth at her Queensland home.
Amber Smith has given birth at her Queensland home.
Parenting

Teen discovers pregnancy when waters break

22nd Apr 2020 11:42 AM

An 18-year-old woman from Far North Queensland has given birth this week, revealing she had no idea she was pregnant.

Amber Smith, from the rural town of Mareeba, was shocked to realise she was going into labour while having a shower, after noticing her water had broken.

She told the Today show she had no idea she was carrying.

"I only had a slight increase in my belly, but I thought that was just eating," she told Channel 9.

Ms Smith said she had a "mild headache" when she hopped into the shower.

"Then a wave of pain and contractions came over me, I screamed at the top of my lungs," she told the Cairns Post.

Her fiance, Blairdon Nicol, was forced to help her give birth to their baby on the bathroom floor.

"I told him, 'I think I'm in labour' and he looked down and he saw a head," she said.

Amber Smith, her fiance Blairdon Nicol and their baby boy, Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.
Amber Smith, her fiance Blairdon Nicol and their baby boy, Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.

It only took 10 minutes until they welcomed a baby boy, whom they named Cooper Allen-Robert Woods.

"It's still in the back of my mind like, is this even real? Are you still dreaming? Are you still sleeping?" Mr Nicol said.

Cooper was born at 1.22am on April 15, 2020, weighing 3.06kg.

Originally published as Teen discovers pregnancy when waters break

More Stories

editors picks lifestyle offbeat parenting pregnancy queensland teen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club one step closer to hosting world series event

        premium_icon Club one step closer to hosting world series event

        News The Blackwater-based club has big plans for the next few years.

        Small store home to the region’s best burger

        premium_icon Small store home to the region’s best burger

        News The extensive burger range will be available through takeaway while restrictions...

        Emerald leaders fear price hikes amid Virgin collapse

        premium_icon Emerald leaders fear price hikes amid Virgin collapse

        News Locals may be forced to drive more than two hours for fair flight prices.

        ‘Excellent’ first day attendance for Emerald school

        premium_icon ‘Excellent’ first day attendance for Emerald school

        News Students down to Year 1 have embraced online learning programs.