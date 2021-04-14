Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Holly Roberton, 18, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 14 to driving while over the no alcohol limit but not over the general limit. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Holly Roberton, 18, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 14 to driving while over the no alcohol limit but not over the general limit. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Teen drove after drinking out of concern for friend

Kristen Booth
14th Apr 2021 5:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland teenager was caught drink driving while taking another girl home to prevent her from walking in the early hours of the morning.

Holly Roberton, 18, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 14 to driving while over the no alcohol limit but not over the general limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Roberton was pulled over about 1.30am on March 27 at Lime Street, Clermont.

She returned a positive roadside breath test and recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .032, while holding a P1 license.

The teenager, who works on a property between Clermont and Moranbah, told the court she had consumed two schooners of Great Northern beer at the Clermont pub hours earlier, as well as something to eat, so didn’t think she would be over the limit.

Roberton said she didn’t intend on driving but was asked by one of the girls at the pub for a lift. Out of concern for her welfare, rather than letting her friend walk home alone in the early hours of the morning, she chose to drive.

Roberton was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months. Due to her young age and lack of history, the conviction was not recorded.

Originally published as Teen drove after drinking out of concern for friend

clermont clermont magistrates court cq crime drink driver holly roberton traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ town excited for ‘day trips’ announced by airline

        Premium Content CQ town excited for ‘day trips’ announced by airline

        News A small town in the central west will receive an influx of visitors with three ‘day trips’ booked in this year, directly from Brisbane.

        Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Premium Content Confirmed: When COVID restrictions will ease

        Health Coronavirus Qld: COVID restrictions will ease at 6am on Thursday

        TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

        Premium Content TOP FIVE: Big hitting teens shine at state championships

        Cricket Teens have continued to shine at the cricket boys championships

        Man threatened to stab child in ice-fuelled rage

        Premium Content Man threatened to stab child in ice-fuelled rage

        News The man threatened to stab his partner's child with a box cutter.