Teen faces court over alleged murder in Kyogle

A teenager has been charged with murder following a house fire in Kyogle.

A teenager has been charged with murder following a house fire in Kyogle.

A TEENAGER accused of murder was on bail at the time of the alleged crime, a court has heard.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with murder, inappropriately interfering with a corpse and destroying property over the weekend.

Police will allege the body of a 64-year-old man was discovered in the remnants of home on Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek, west of Kyogle.

Emergency crews had been called to the rural property on Sunday, August 16 after they received reports of a property being well alight.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command, established Strike Force Kumulla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

The boy appeared via video link from a South Grafton detention centre in Ballina Children's Court on Monday.

Magistrate Paul MacMahon granted forensic applications for the boy to undergo buccal swabs, which would collect DNA from the inside of his cheek, in order to assist the investigation.

As a minor, the court must give consent for the forensic test to be performed.

"I'm satisfied there are no other reasonable investigated tools the police can use to compare the forensic material which has been located during the course of the investigation," Magistrate MacMahon said.

The teen has been ordered to undergo the forensic testing within seven days.

The matter was adjourned to Lismore Children's Court on October 30, where all charges will be next mentioned.

The court also heard the boy was on bail at the time of the alleged murder.

The NSW Police Prosecutor said those matters are "related to the more serious offences" the boy is now facing.

The prosecutor asked the court for the matters to be also heard on October 30, as to assist with the investigation.

Magistrate MacMahon granted this request because he could see "at some stage in the future the two will likely travel together" in terms of moving through the court system.

His bail was also revoked.

The teen has also been charged with a separate apprehended violence order, which is not connected to the alleged murder of the 64-year-old man, the court heard.

The boy did not make an application for bail however, his solicitor did indicate one may be sought soon.

The teen has entered no formal pleas to any of his charges.

He will return to Lismore Children's Court on October 30 for further mention.