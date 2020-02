A 16-year-old boy has been shot in the chest and killed on a suburban street. The gunman remains on the run as police towed four cars from the scene.

A gunman is on the run after a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Sydney's south west.

Emergency workers called to Cabramatta Ave at Miller just after 11pm on Saturday and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics tried to revive him but he died at the scene. The boy has not yet been formally identified.

Four cars, all with P-plates, were towed from the street this morning where the teenager died.