Bloody scenes from inside the hotel. Picture: 9 News
News

Teen fights for life after bloody brawl

by Phoebe Loomes
28th Jan 2020 12:16 PM

A teenager is in a critical condition after being stabbed and left wounded in a hotel elevator in Brisbane on Australia Day.

The teenager, who entered a hotel in Brisbane by walking in the doors behind guests who'd paid to stay there, entered with a group of seven other people, according to Queensland Police.

After the group made their way into the hotel about 9.20pm, an altercation broke out in one of the hotel rooms, and three of the eight people were wounded. Those suffering injuries were all males, two aged 17 and one aged 18.

The 18-year-old, Kane Alexanderson, was critically injured, suffering multiple stab wounds.

The three teenagers were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after the incident. Mr Alexanderson is now being treated for life threatening injuries.

 

Bloody scenes from inside the hotel. Picture: 9 News
Police inside the hotel in Brisbane. Picture: 9 News
Alexanderson was left fighting for his life on Sunday.
News.com.au contacted Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for an update on the young man's condition but has not yet received a response.

According to reports, the teen was stabbed multiple times before being left in the hotel elevator. He was found by a man who performed first aid until paramedics arrived, according to 9 News.

Queensland Police said an 18-year-old man is assisting them with their inquiries and their investigations are continuing.

australia day brawl fighting for life stabbing

