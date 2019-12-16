Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 4:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

car crash fatality road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

        premium_icon Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

        News THE family of a teen boy killed in a CQ car crash has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

        Man in serious condition after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in serious condition after motorbike crash

        News A man has been rushed to Emerald Hospital after he collided with a kangaroo

        NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 11 people to face Emerald court today

        News More than 10 people will face Emerald Magistrates Court.

        Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        premium_icon Greenies using crowdfunding to bankroll protests

        Environment Anti-Adani protesters setting up GoFundMe's to get ­donations for their fines