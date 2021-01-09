Menu
A teenage girl has been injured at a surf life saving carnival at Tugan. Picture: File/AAP
Teen girl injured in rough conditions at surf carnival

by Jeremy Pierce
9th Jan 2021 2:31 PM
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after suffering spinal injuries in rough seas at a surf life saving carnival on the Gold Coast.

The girl was competing in an event at Tugun surf life saving club when she suffered spinal injuries in treacherous surf.

She was stretchered off the beach by paramedics and transported to a waiting ambulance.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

