Teen in organised fight with 20 people to ‘resolve dispute’

Triston Brandon Lee Major pleaded guilty at Blackwater Magistrates Court on February 5 to committing public nuisance.

A Blackwater teenager was charged after being part of an organised fight in the Central Queensland mining town.

Blackwater police responded to reports of an organised fight at Sagittarius Rd about 2.20pm on January 15, police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp told Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday.

On arrival, officers located five vehicles and saw about 20 people in a circle around two people fighting each other.

Police recognised Triston Brandon Lee Major, who was involved in the fight, and when spoken to he said he arranged the fight to solve another dispute, the court heard.

Solicitor Samantha Legrady said the other person involved in the fight was related to Major, and had been turning up at his house regularly – where Major’s sister and young children would regularly attend – and making threats to his family.

She said Major reported the disturbances to police, but he was told that if he participated in a fight “it would all be over”, and he just wanted it to stop.

“I’ve since spoken to [Major] about acceptable behaviour and that violence is not the answer,” Mrs Legrady said.

Magistrate Robert Walker explained to Major that violence was “completely unacceptable in any circumstance”, particularly when it involved a fight.

“It was a misguided view that you would protect your family,” he said.

“Continuing this violence exposes your family to more violence.”

Major was ordered to a six month good behaviour bond. No convictions were recorded.