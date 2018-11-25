Menu
Login
News

‘There’s a screw sticking out of your face’

by Heather McNab
25th Nov 2018 7:00 PM
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook

A teenage girl has undergone surgery after she was allegedly attacked with a makeshift blow dart in the NSW Hunter region.

Candi Hawtin, 15, was walking with friends along Wollombi Road in Cessnock on Saturday night when a vehicle stopped and a youth allegedly discharged an object.

"I just thought someone had flicked me with a branch in the side of the face," Candi told 9News.

"I was like 'what is it?' and my friend Jayde said 'there's a screw sticking out of your face' and I just started freaking out."

Police will allege she was struck in the face with a makeshift blow dart.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and remains in custody.

blow dart injured screw

Top Stories

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    Globetrotter proving electric car a reliable option

    News Wiebe Wakker shows electric cars are just as reliable as their fossil-fuel powered cousins.

    Amy Shark heads Way Out West

    Amy Shark heads Way Out West

    News Star excited to perform at Winton's Way Out West festival.

    Emerald juniors end the season on a high

    Emerald juniors end the season on a high

    Sport Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club receives a huge honour.

    All abilities park to create inclusive play

    All abilities park to create inclusive play

    News Rotary delivers playground across from hospital.

    Local Partners