Crime

Teen receives lifetime ban from top pub

by Bianca Hrovat
20th Oct 2020 5:51 AM
A teenager has been banned for life from the Eatons Hill Hotel after she destroyed pub property while high on cocaine, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard today.

Holly Maree Coleiro, 18, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a dangerous drug and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Holly Coleiro scored a lifetime ban from a pub in her first year of legal drinking.
The court heard police spotted Coleiro flailing her arms about and swearing as she left the Brendale pub at around 11pm on September 25.

As she walked past the exit she yelled at the security guard, picked up a safety sign and threw it onto the ground.

Coleiro was stopped by security and asked to replace the sign but she loudly refused, at which point police stepped in to restrain her.

Holly Maree Coleiro was found guilty of two charges before the court.
She was placed into the police car, where officers found .5 grams of cocaine in her bag.

The court heard Coleiro, a former student at Mt Maria College and a first-year hairdressing apprentice, has sworn off drugs since the incident and saw it as a "stupid decision."

 

Holly Coleiro destroyed pub property during a teen tantrum in September.
Magistrate Trevor Morgan wondered aloud whether he could include a ban from that pub in the teen's good behaviour bond, and Coleiro assured him it wasn't necessary as management had already imposed a lifetime ban.

She was put on a $400 good behaviour bond for nine months.

No conviction was recorded.

